MinexCoin (MNX) Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $277,437.00 and $50,545.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,512,893 coins and its circulating supply is 6,103,092 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

