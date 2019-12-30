Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 132,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,660. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

