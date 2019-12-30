Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

