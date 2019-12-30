MOAC (MOAC) Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $9,432.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

