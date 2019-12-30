MOAC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,834.00 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $2,834.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.