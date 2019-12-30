Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.19 Million

Analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce $37.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. Model N reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.17 million to $153.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $168.69 million, with estimates ranging from $167.51 million to $169.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Model N’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Model N has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Model N by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

