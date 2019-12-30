Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00006814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, CoinBene and LBank. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $611,118.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

