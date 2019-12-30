Monarch (MT) Reaches Market Cap of $87,915.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Monarch token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $87,915.00 and $34,920.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,686,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

