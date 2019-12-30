Monero Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,466.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00636336 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,697,680 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

