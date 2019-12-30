Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $46.39 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $46.39 or 0.00636336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Liquid, Crex24 and Binance. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $806.12 million and $73.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,378,114 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bisq, Bitbns, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Huobi, Ovis, Gate.io, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Bitlish, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Binance, Coinbe, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Bittrex, OKEx, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, BitBay, Exrates, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Livecoin, Graviex, Crex24, Coindeal, Exmo, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Coinut, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, B2BX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

