MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,230.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $906,918.00 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010680 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003014 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006213 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,410,347 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

