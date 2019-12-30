More Coin Price Reaches $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $68,562.00 and $1,394.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

