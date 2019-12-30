MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

