Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MSCI opened at $259.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.52. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 12-month low of $141.06 and a 12-month high of $267.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 172.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Msci by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

