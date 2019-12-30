Msci Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Msci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.

MSCI stock opened at $259.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average is $237.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 1-year low of $141.06 and a 1-year high of $267.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 172.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

