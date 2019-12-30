MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Reaches $61,259.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $61,259.00 and $158.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

