N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

BWNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of BWNG opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.98) on Monday. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.30 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $430.01 million and a PE ratio of -23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

