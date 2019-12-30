NAGA Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2,627.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

