Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NSSC stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,657,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

