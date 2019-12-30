National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NKSH opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKSH. ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

