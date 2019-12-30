National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.35).

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NEX opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 458.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.54. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359.80 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

In other news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

