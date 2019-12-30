NavCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.81 million and $97,885.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, cfinex, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004813 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009169 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,010,371 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

