Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $610,985.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,877,273,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.