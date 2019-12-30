Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.37

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Neraex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,907,038 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

