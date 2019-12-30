Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.