Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s previous close.

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

