NEM (XEM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $288.21 million and $25.40 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and CoinTiger.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Bittrex, Liquid, Cryptopia, Zaif, B2BX, Binance, COSS, Crex24, Kryptono, Coinsuper, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, OKEx, Livecoin, Iquant and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

