Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €48.33 ($56.20) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.23).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €59.45 ($69.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.06. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €30.33 ($35.27) and a 52 week high of €60.50 ($70.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 57.55.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.