Neo Price Reaches $9.00 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Neo has a market cap of $634.98 million and approximately $379.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, Ovis and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Upbit, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Koinex, Coinsuper, Coinnest, Bitbns, DragonEX, BigONE, Livecoin, BitForex, Bittrex, COSS, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, TDAX, CoinEgg, Bibox, LBank, Kucoin, Liquid, Exrates, CoinEx, Allcoin, HitBTC, Ovis, Bitfinex, Switcheo Network, CoinBene, Binance, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi and Tidebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

