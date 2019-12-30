Nerva (XNV) Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. During the last week, Nerva has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $237,012.00 and $83.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nerva

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

