Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $20.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $249.80 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

