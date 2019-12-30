Neumark Price Reaches $0.0759 on Major Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $368.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

