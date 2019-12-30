Neutron (NTRN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 21% against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $539,095.00 and $110.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

