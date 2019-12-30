Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nevro by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after buying an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 720,816 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,818,000.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

