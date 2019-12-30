New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 446,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NWHM opened at $4.50 on Monday. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter worth $829,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of New Home by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,014,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Home by 2,056.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in New Home by 239.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

