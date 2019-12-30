NewYorkCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $800.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $917,670.00 and approximately $800.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00586614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009564 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

