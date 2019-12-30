NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

NextCure stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

