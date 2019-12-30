Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Hits $103,595.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.59 million and $103,595.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,071,788,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,538,532 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

