Niobio Cash Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $67,535.00 and $749.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 121.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

