Niobium Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,407.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.