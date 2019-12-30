NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $64,164.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01817591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.02887229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00587522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00630409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00387027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

