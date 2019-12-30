NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77. NIX has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $60,598.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00629181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.