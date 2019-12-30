No BS Crypto Market Cap Reaches $42,669.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $42,669.00 and $69,283.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.