NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $267,607.00 and approximately $570.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,650,605 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

