Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NDLS stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $245.76 million, a PE ratio of 277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

