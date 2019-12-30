North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.33

News headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:NOA opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

