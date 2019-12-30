North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.33

News headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:NOA opened at C$15.97 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$11.45 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.80.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

