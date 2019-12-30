Novacoin Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $821,276.00 and $803.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00058874 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001149 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.75 or 0.99850256 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

