NPCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,275.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 147% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $4,275.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.