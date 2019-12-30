Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $217,226.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $217,226.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, Huobi and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Zebpay, CoinBene, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, Koinex and BITBOX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

